The Visual Codes app creates QR codes that anyone can scan. With the built-in iPhone and iPad Camera on iOS 11, users simply point their phones at a code to scan it and perform the action.

The codes also work with many other barcode-scanning apps and devices, including most Android phones.

Visual Codes are versatile. Here's the kind of actions you can make:

Open Website Open a web browser to the specified URL.

Search Web Search the web for a word or phrase, with the user's chosen search engine.

Compose Mail Start an email with the 'to' field prefilled for a particular contact.

Add Contact Create a new contact in the user's address book.

Map Location Show a place in the world on a map, using the device's native Maps app.

Call Phone Number Dial a chosen phone number. Great for businesses.

Connect to WiFi Don't mess around with typing passwords.

Quickly connect to a WiFi network, just by scanning the code.

To create a code with the app, just tap Add Code. Select the type of action you wish to create and you're done. It's that simple.

Try it out yourself. The code on the left above was made with Visual Codes. Using an iOS 11 device, point the Camera at it. It will open Benjamin's Twitter account.

Codes are automatically saved to your library, so you can access them later. Drag and drop to put your most-used codes at the top of the list.